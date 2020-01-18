Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.32. Post posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Post stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.06. 338,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,992. Post has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

