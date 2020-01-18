Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $17.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $18.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $68.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $67.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.20 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. 55,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

