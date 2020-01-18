Zacks: Analysts Expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 72,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $364.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 284,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

