Zacks: Analysts Expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hartford Financial Services Group.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. 2,080,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Insiders have sold a total of 63,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,934 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.