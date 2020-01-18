Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will report sales of $273.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.80 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $268.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 80,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 760,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $268.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

