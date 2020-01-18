Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.39 Million

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will report sales of $273.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.80 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $268.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 80,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 760,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $268.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit