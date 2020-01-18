Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,958. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 28,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,053,206.35. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Insiders sold a total of 419,444 shares of company stock valued at $23,876,049 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardlytics by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

