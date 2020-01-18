Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.59). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, insider Jason Gardner sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $66,319.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,782. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,202 shares of company stock valued at $677,911. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGTA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 102,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,743. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

