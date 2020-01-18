Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will report sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. 881,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

