Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 37,413,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,043,000 after buying an additional 2,029,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $3,417,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 178,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 685.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 48,699 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.62. 318,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,825. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.48 million, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

