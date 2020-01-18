Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.40). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

TDOC stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.60. 1,229,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,103. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

