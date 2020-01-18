Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.40). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

In other news, Director Adam Koppel acquired 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 50,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,468,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,416,999. 8.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 21.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 91.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $4.60. 2,286,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.