Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.40). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

In other news, Director Adam Koppel acquired 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 50,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,468,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,416,999. 8.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 21.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 91.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $4.60. 2,286,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit