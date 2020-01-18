Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $58.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.54 million and the highest is $58.80 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $52.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $229.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $229.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.02 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.11. 72,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $90.63.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

