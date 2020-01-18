Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. ValuEngine downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,804.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.65. 1,341,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

