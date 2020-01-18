Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,501 shares of company stock worth $3,287,983. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,589,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,793,000 after acquiring an additional 288,080 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,779,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 507,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,693,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,032,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

VIAV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,264. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 130.68 and a beta of 1.04. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

