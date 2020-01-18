Zacks: Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $308.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.99 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $310.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,244,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 337,580 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,139,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.6% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 934,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after purchasing an additional 139,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.75. 398,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

