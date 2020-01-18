Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HZN. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:HZN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,683. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 15,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $53,481.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,410.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $49,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,311.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 61,373 shares of company stock valued at $207,995 and sold 175,708 shares valued at $624,538. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404,930 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

