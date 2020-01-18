Zacks Investment Research Downgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on QuickLogic to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.59. 131,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter.

