Zacks Investment Research Downgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on QuickLogic to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.59. 131,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit