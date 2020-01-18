Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

SSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:SSW traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. 401,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,975. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

