Zacks Investment Research Lowers Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis dropped their price target on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.94.

CHRA stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $143,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $353,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 114,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

