Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

COWN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 178,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,895. The firm has a market cap of $484.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.48. Cowen has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.72 million. Cowen had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Cowen’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cowen will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cowen by 55.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

