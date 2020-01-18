Zacks Investment Research Lowers FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSV. TD Securities decreased their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised FirstService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. FirstService has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $111.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.71 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. FirstService’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FirstService by 13.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FirstService by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 9.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

