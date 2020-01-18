Zacks Investment Research Lowers TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRKR. ValuEngine raised shares of TapImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TapImmune has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.15.

MRKR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 251,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,424. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $146.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.01. TapImmune has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that TapImmune will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Analyst Recommendations for TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

