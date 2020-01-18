Zacks Investment Research Lowers XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

XOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,542. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. XOMA has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

