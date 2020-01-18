Zacks: Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Itau Corpbanca an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Corpbanca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:ITCB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864. Itau Corpbanca has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Itau Corpbanca by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itau Corpbanca during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Itau Corpbanca during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

