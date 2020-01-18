Zacks: Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

LAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 731,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.