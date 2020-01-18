ZB Token (ZB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52.45 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $109.87 million and $52.45 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.05841110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033339 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00056931 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

