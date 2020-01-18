ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.70 million and $1,966.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002378 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

