Zebi (ZCO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Zebi token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, IDEX and Liquid. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.02809440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00131102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx, IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

