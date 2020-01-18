Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

