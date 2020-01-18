ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $47,640.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.53 or 0.05644026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00128613 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

