Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 13.8% Higher This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $52.06 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX and OOOBTC. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,126,204,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,834,737,404 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex, Korbit, Binance, FCoin, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, AirSwap, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, BiteBTC, DEx.top, Huobi, Hotbit, Bitbns, GOPAX, Coinhub, IDEX, OOOBTC, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, WazirX, DDEX, Zebpay, Koinex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinone, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.