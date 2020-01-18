ZINC Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $7.50. ZINC has a market capitalization of $17,263.00 and $1.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.05841110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $13.77, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

