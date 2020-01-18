Zipper (ZIP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Zipper token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. In the last week, Zipper has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Zipper has a market cap of $1.98 million and $1.05 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000726 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.