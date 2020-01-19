$0.03 EPS Expected for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.10 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,068,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,854 shares of company stock worth $7,591,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after purchasing an additional 655,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $148,614,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 440,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit