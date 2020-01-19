$0.03 EPS Expected for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.10 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,068,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,854 shares of company stock worth $7,591,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after purchasing an additional 655,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $148,614,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 440,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

