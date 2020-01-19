$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Noodles & Co posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Noodles & Co.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Noodles & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 56.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 739,526 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 44.7% in the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 493,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,024. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $305.77 million, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.