-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,869.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 850,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,342. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Redfin has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

