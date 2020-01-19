$0.15 EPS Expected for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. El Pollo LoCo posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo LoCo.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price objective on El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 296,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $512.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.