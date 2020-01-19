-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novus Therapeutics.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Novus Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 216,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,848. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,204 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,157 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

