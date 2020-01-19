$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Coty also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Coty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,173. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.