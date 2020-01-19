-$0.29 EPS Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of NeuBase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.