-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.64. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

