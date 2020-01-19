-$0.54 EPS Expected for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 684,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,338. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 154,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

