-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRRK. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scholar Rock by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 477,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 283,880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Scholar Rock by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 179,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit