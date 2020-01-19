-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRRK. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scholar Rock by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 477,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 283,880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Scholar Rock by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 179,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.