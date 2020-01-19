$0.64 EPS Expected for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Vistra Energy posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vistra Energy.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810 in the last three months. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Vistra Energy has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra Energy (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.