$0.69 EPS Expected for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.70. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 143,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 7,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,231.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,659,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in WesBanco by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 238,350 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WesBanco by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 120,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 91,916 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.