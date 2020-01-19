$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Skechers USA reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,051 shares of company stock worth $7,239,743. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKX traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,261. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

