$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $893.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SBGI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. 565,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,638. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 674.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 204,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 571,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

