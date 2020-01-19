$121.65 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report $121.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.90 million. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $95.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year sales of $418.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.90 million to $421.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $498.23 million, with estimates ranging from $477.54 million to $533.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $51,908.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,823 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

