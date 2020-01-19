1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIH traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,520. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $34.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.48.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

