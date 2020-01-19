$144.97 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $144.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.30 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $137.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $572.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $573.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $587.27 million, with estimates ranging from $580.70 million to $593.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hovde Group cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 33.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 20.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 155,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. 296,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,757. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

